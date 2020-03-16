Portland’s city manager announced an emergency curfew on Monday, saying all establishments where groups gather must close all day on Tuesday and between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. for the rest of the week in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandatory evening shutdown comes a day before St. Patrick’s Day, when thousands of bargoers and revelers have traditionally packed city bars and restaurants from morning until late at night.

“The city is also strongly recommending all restaurants close to dine-in customers, or dramatically limit the number of customers, and provide takeout or delivery options only for the foreseeable future,” the city’s announcement says. “While this is the preferable option, the city understands that some restaurants may not be set up to do so. Additionally, the city recommends that all gyms and fitness studios close.”

The powers invoked by City Manager Jon Jennings are supported by the city charter, which grants Jennings the power to declare an emergency in all or parts of the city “whenever a disaster or civil emergency exists or appears imminent.”

The emergency declaration expires in five days, but the city council may vote to extend it, according to the charter.

Under the charter, Jennings has broad power to implement regulations prohibiting or restricting the movement of vehicles and people in all or parts of the city and to call on state government or other municipalities for assistance and to access supplies or other vital materials to protect the health, life and property of residents.

The measures are designed to curb community transmission of COVID-19, which is moving through communities in Cumberland County. So far, the state has 17 confirmed or likely cases.

