‘Beauty and The Beast’
6 p.m. Saturday, 2 & 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through April 5. Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $21, $27. mainestateballet.org
Maine State Ballet presents a new ballet that recounts the bewitching fable of “Beauty and The Beast.” Belle, Beast, the Enchanted Rose, the Clock and the Wardrobe will all be brought to life with the company’s highly capable ensemble of dancers who will be donning fabulously crafted costumes. You can also expect the sets and choreography to be entirely spectacular. Will the Beast learn to love and be loved and get transformed back into a prince, or will he and his household be forever cursed? We think you know the answer, but seeing it live will still be wonderful.
World Puppetry Day
1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $20. mayostreetarts.org
World Puppetry Day was launched in 2003 by the International Union of Puppetry, and its goal is to promote puppetry arts. Mayo Street Arts is celebrating with two puppet shows by puppeteer Jana Zeller of Vermont’s Sandglass Theater. At 1 p.m. you can see “Punschi,” an action-packed kid-friendly show, and at 7 p.m. there’s the satirical “Puppet Crimes” about a puppet trying to survive in a world of tyranny, war and economic oppression.
