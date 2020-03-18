BATH — To stymie the spread of COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus – City Manager Peter Owen has enacted a proclamation that declares a state of emergency in the city.
No business is allowed to host or organize events between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and no person can be in any establishment within Bath, the proclamation states. Those places include restaurants, museums, dance clubs, music venues “and any other establishment where individuals gather in groups or are in close contact with one another,” according to the document.
Take-out and delivery service are still allowed after 8 p.m.
Owen noted that his order “does not prohibit businesses, retail stores, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and the like from operating during their normal business hours. The goal of the order was to prevent leisurely gatherings of people at restaurants, bars, etc.” after 8 p.m.
The order is in place until the City Council renews or revokes it. Owen’s office can be reached at 443-8330 with any questions.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine State Ferry Service updates service plan during coronavirus outbreak
-
Local & State
Watch at 11:15: Maine CDC, governor hold daily brief on coronavirus cases
-
The Forecaster
Bath closes CityBus service
-
The Forecaster
Bath declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
-
The Forecaster
Bath Arts center launching remote ‘Live from Home’ shows