BRUNSWICK — One week into a planned two-week school closure, Brunswick school department, Maine School Administrative District 75, Regional School Unit 5, RSU 1, and West Bath School announced schools will stay closed until at least April 27 in the continued effort to stem the spread of coronavirus in Maine.

MSAD 75 includes Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham. RSU 1 encompasses Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich. RSU 5 includes Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

Mobile breakfast and lunch distribution programs in each district will continue to operate throughout the closure.

“We understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on our students, families, and community,” Shawn Chabot, MSAD 75 superintendent, said in a message to the community.

Remote learning continues throughout the area, with some classes relying on online programs, and others sending home packets of work for students. Teachers will continue the work they’ve been doing, and superintendents said clearer academic plans for students should be ready by next week.

Chabot told The Times Record earlier this week that the district is trying to avoid the “backward slide” that teachers often see after long breaks from school, especially in summer, when students aren’t routinely practicing reading, writing, math and other skills.

“Our distance learning program is new for students, staff and parents. We are all in this together, we will make mistakes, you will make mistakes and we will all learn and grow together,” he said in his letter. “This is a challenging period of time for all members of our community, state and country. I encourage each of us to look out for and help one another. Let’s work together. If you see a problem, whether at school or in the community, help find or offer a solution.”

Emily Thompson, superintendent and principal of West Bath School, said the school will likely offer more work than students “can possibly do” to keep them engaged and challenged.

“We know that we can’t replace classroom instruction, but we are going to try to keep students connected and invested in their learning and in our community,” she said, and suggested setting up a schedule that works well for each family.

“Allow for the wellbeing of your family to be the first priority,” she said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, school closures may last between eight and 20 weeks once community transmission is happening.

The Portland Press Herald reported Sunday that the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Maine rose to 89.

The extended closure means local students will be out of the classroom for at least 40 days, leaving students with less than two months back at school before the end of the year in mid-June.

Brunswick School Superintendent Paul Perzanoski cautioned against letting emotions take over.

“Sometimes our acceptance of the lack of normalcy that we currently live in is a proactive step to ease the anxiety that has permeated our culture,” he said. “Despite our fear of the unknown, it is still important to minimize our emotionality while making decisions.”

Area schools join Portland, Falmouth, Westbrook, Cumberland-North Yarmouth, Yarmouth, Bangor, Auburn, Augusta, Lewiston and Saco schools among others in the decision to close for an additional four weeks.

