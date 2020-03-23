Governors across the country have imposed tough restrictions on public travel and gatherings to combat the spread of coronavirus, but Gov. Janet Mills is not yet ready to order Mainers to shelter in place, the state’s top public health official told reporters on Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah said the governor’s coronavirus response team was continually monitoring the situation but was not urging further restrictions on the public or businesses beyond those that Mills announced last week. Instead, Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, urged all Mainers to behave as if they had the virus already, to limit their physical contact with others, to wash their hands frequently and to avoid travel beyond the home if they felt ill.

Shah spoke at a news briefing shortly after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tightened restrictions in his state but stopped just short of ordering residents to shelter in place, a move that other governors have taken already.

Maine and New Hampshire have closed restaurants and bars to dining in, closed most public schools and are urging strict social distancing practices, have they yet to issue an order to restrict movement of residents or limit travel to only essential workers, such as emergency responders and health care providers.

Governors in California, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and at least a dozen other states were ordering residents to stay home except for the most essential purposes like seeking food or medical help. Louisiana will likewise be on lock down, with a stay-at-home order going into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

But before Maine made that move, Shah said other measures needed to be evaluated. Although health officials expect that community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, would expand to other counties in Maine, so far it has been limited to Maine’s most populous county, Cumberland.

Shah said Mills moved early to encourage social distancing, closed restaurants to dining in on March 18 and encouraged only essential travel. Mills also declared a state of civil emergency on Sunday, March 15 as it became more apparent the state was going to be hit hard by the virus. She also quickly reduced limits on non-essential social gatherings to less than 10 people.

“(A shelter-in-place order) is something we have discussed, we continue to discuss it, we discuss every potential option on the table,” Shah said about the possibility of a shelter-in-place order from Mills as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine grew to 107.

He said a shelter-in-place order had to be judged against the backdrop of the orders Mills had already put in place.

“We don’t come to this discussion having done nothing,” Shah said. “We come to this discussion having done a substantial amount, in many cases more than other states have done.”

Shah also said health officials had to consider Maine’s epidemiological profile, which includes a relative small number of people in a fairly large geographical area, for most parts of the state.

“Maine is not Manhattan,” Shah said, noting that the most densely populated of the five boroughs that make up New York City has 1.6 million people on an island of just 23 square miles. That compares to Maine’s population of 1.3 million people in a land area of more than 35,000 square miles. Manhattan has a population density of 70,000 people per square mile while Maine’s is just over 43 people per square mile, Shah said.

“We are thinking about these things, we are thinking about them very intensely,” Shah said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: