AUGUSTA — Maine has 142 cases of coronavirus, up 24 cases since Tuesday.

A total of 3,177 people have tested negative, according to figures posted on the state website late Wednesday morning. Cumberland County has 87 cases, York County has 23 cases, and 40 cases are divided among eight other counties, with two cases unknown.

The new cases include an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services in Lewiston.

Dr. Nirva Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a media briefing that Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew has closed the Lewiston office, after learning of the case just a few moments before the briefing.

Shah said the state has received additional supplies of protective equipment, but not enough to meet the state’s needs. He said the state is continuing to press the federal government to release more supplies, which are critically needed by health care workers.

Maine is also asking hospitals, beginning Wednesday, to report not only their numbers of intensive care unit beds and ventilators but also their supply stocks of personal protective equipment, Shah said.

Also, the state Wednesday morning received a shipment of the chemicals that are needed to conduct testing for coronavirus, he said. However, Shah said the state’s testing capacity is still too limited, so the CDC is moving forward with acquiring a new testing “platform” that would increase capacity.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: