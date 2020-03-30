Julia O. Peacock 1932 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Julia O. Peacock, 87, of Phippsburg, died on March 21, 2020 at home. She was born on May 1, 1932 in salem N.J., the daughter of Mary and Howard Parmelee. She was a graduate of Woodstown High School in New Jersey, then the University of Massachusetts (HomeEc), and later earned her master’s degree from Villanova University (psychology). She was predeceased by her husband, John Artis Peacock. She is survived by her three children, Marcia Owen Clark of Phippsburg, Craig Owen of Ellicott City, Md. and Carolyn Pickering of Defiance, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Julia raised her family in Woodstown, N.J. with her first husband, Dr. Lawrence B. Qwen. There, she pursued her life long love of training, raising horses, and teaching her children and others to ride and care for horses. Her 4-H clubs were fun afternoons of sewing and/or riding! Julia became active with AA in 1974, and remained active with AA for the rest of her life. In 1979 she moved to Landenberg Pa. with Art and realized her dream of living on a farm with her horses. She worked as an addiction counselor at Father Martin’s Ashley Treatment Center in Maryland. In her 40s Julia took up skiing, and pursued this passion until she was 79! Julia, Art, the horses, cats and dogs moved to Wellsboro, Pa. in 1989. She created a place where she could share her love of animals and outdoor activities with her kids and grandkids. Julia was active in the community, the First Presbyterian Church, and was a Century 21 Real Estate agent for many years. In 2011 Julia moved to Phippsburg to reside with Marcia and Roger Clark. She enjoyed volunteering at the Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick, and belonged to the Phippsburg Congregational Church, Popham Circle, Halcyon Knitting and Spinning groups and AA. She shared her passion for cats and other farm animals at the Clark’s Fiddler’s Reach Farm. In consideration of COVID-19 the family will hold a celebration of life this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to Coastal Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011 or Bath Area Food Bank 807 Middle St. Bath, ME 04530

