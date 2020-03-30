Atlantic Federal Credit Union makes sizable donation to Good Shepherd

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has announced an immediate $50,000 donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank to support its efforts to secure more food for those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Food Bank anticipates a significant decrease in donated food and, at the same time, is seeing an increase in requests to provide more meals.

Kristin Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, commented, “Approximately 200,000 Mainers rely on our network every year and 1 in 5 Maine kids are food insecure. On a normal day, we provide more than 68,000 meals. With the COVID-19 public health crisis, those numbers will climb and resources to fight hunger will be stretched. Mainers need our support now, and will continue to need our help as we emerge from this crisis.”

Bank President and CEO Scott Chretien said, “We know that in the communities we serve in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Sagadahoc and York Counties, there are many who are relying on the services of the Good Shepherd Food Bank. When we were made aware of the critical need … we felt compelled to act and provide the support.”

Granted

In conjunction with the launch of a new initiative to support local businesses and the community impacted by the coronavirus, Town & Country made a $5,000 contribution to support the Meals on Wheels program in Cumberland and York counties. According to Jon Paradise of TCFCU, recent reports have indicated the financial impact from the coronavirus outbreak has been significant on the Meals on Wheels program. The credit union virtually presented the contribution to the staff at Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which coordinates the Meals on Wheels program across Southern Maine, on March 25.

Among the winners of $5,000 grants in the 2020 Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s Community Matters More grant program were Camp Sunshine in Casco and Old Dogs New Digs in Cumberland. Winners of $1,000 grants included Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland; Make-A-Wish Foundation of Maine, based in Scarborough; and Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, based in Windham.

Maine Arts Commission awarded Creative Portland a $75,000 matching grant (CCEDII: Cultural Plan Implementation), to be

dispersed over three years to develop a digital marketing tool and a cultural app.

