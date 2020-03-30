A third person at the Mabel I. Wilson elementary school in Cumberland has tested positive for the coronavirus, the superintendent of schools announced in a letter to parents Monday.

Jeffrey Porter, superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 51, identified the person as a staff member at the school, which is attended by about 575 students in kindergarten through grade three from Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

“I am writing to let you know of a third positive test result for the coronavirus within the school community, now a second staff member at Mabel I. Wilson School,” Porter wrote. “As with my last communication on Friday, there is not enough information available to rule in or out the possibility of transmission of the virus to others during the last week that school was in session.”

Porter noted that it has been 16 days since school ended March 13 and that public health officials say that symptoms of the virus typically emerge within 14 days – with a recommended buffer of 48 hours beyond the 14-day period.

Due to privacy laws, Porter told the school community that he would be unable to identify the staffers who have tested positive. However, he said he will inform the school community of any additional cases where a positive test result for the virus is confirmed.

“Please know that my commitment to balancing these two considerations means I am unable to disclose information other than what is stated in this communication,” Porter said.

On Friday, Porter announced the second infection at the school, which is on Tuttle Road, after a staffer tested positive for the virus. School officials said they can’t rule out the possibility that the staff person transmitted the virus to other individuals during the last week that school was in session.

Porter told the school community last Thursday that a student at Mabel I. Wilson tested positive for the virus, and offered some details based on an investigation by the Maine Center for Disease Control. Porter said the CDC determined the student appears to have been exposed to the virus outside the elementary school and that the student did not transmit the virus to other students.

As of Monday at noon, the Maine CDC reported there have been 275 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with three deaths and 49 people who have been hospitalized. Cumberland County, with 154 cases of COVID-19, has the most confirmed cases of any county in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: