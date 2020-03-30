You’re all searching for information about coronavirus. Not a surprise. But we thought we could dig into that data and give you some news you can use.
According to Google Trends, here are the top rising queries from Maine in the last 30 days.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
New York mayor welcomes Navy hospital ship as city’s coronavirus death toll soars
-
Arts & Entertainment
Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says
-
Scarborough Leader
Project GRACE provides help
-
New England Patriots
Harmon says Patriots traded him for salary cap reasons
-
Sports
Messi says Barcelona players taking 70 percent pay cut