Colleges are going completely online amid coronavirus spread. How will that even work? Universities are working to scale up their online offerings using technological platforms that have never been tested at such a high volume.

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for those affected by virus The president says he will allow individual taxpayers and businesses to defer paying their taxes by next month’s deadline if they have suffered adverse effects from the spreading coronavirus.

Why older and chronically ill Americans are at greatest risk from coronavirus The virus ravages such populations, and the U.S. public is remarkably unhealthy compared to people in similarly affluent nations.