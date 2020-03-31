PORTLAND/BANGOR

An American Red Cross statewide blood drive, held March 25, has collected 153 units, with one donation potentially able to help up to three lives, and donors helping to save 459 lives.

Collections sites for the day-long events were set up in Brewer, Portland, Lewiston, Rockland and Waterville. Blood donors signed up in advance online.

WATERVILLE

Like many most other agencies across the state and nation, the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wonders has changed the way it is serving the state’s most vulnerable people. Last week, it closed the Dorothy ‘Bibby’ Alfond Campus to visitors, students and clients for Maine Children’s Home services. It continues remote support for the Mitchell Family Adoption Unit, the Turner Family Counseling Center and the Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program.

At the same time, staffers have been working over the past two weeks to check in on many vulnerable people and to ensure they have the tools and abilities to offer resources, remote support and recommendations to get more help and support in these moments of uncertainty.

Social workers and staff are making phone calls, answering emails and helping people in need make new connections. A new Resources page also was added to their website at mainechildrenshome.org.

• GHM Insurance of Downtown Waterville has started a campaign to donate $10,000 over the next 10 weeks to help nonprofit groups serving the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bill Mitchell, owner of GHM Insurance, between now and May 31, when people call for an insurance quote, GHM will donate $10 for each call received to one of four local organizations including Waterville Boys & Girls Club Backpack Meal Program, Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, Meals on Wheels through Spectrum Generations and Humane Society of Waterville Area. There’s no obligation to buy insurance from GHM, and the caller can choose who gets the donation, he said.

People interested on having GHM quote their insurance can call 873-5101 or go to www.ghmagency.com/communityquotes and fill out the form.

FALMOUTH

All town meetings, events, forums and programs have been canceled through April 7 and a planned Dinghy Day at Town Landing has been postponed to a date-to-be-determined.

The Falmouth School Campus has publicly available WiFi that can be accessed outside. It is an open network and does not require a password for use. The best access point is the parking lot behind the high school building. Please follow appropriate physical/social distancing should you need to use our network.

Property tax bills will be mailed out soon with a payment deadline of May 7.

The Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the Maine State Legislature, passed a temporary provision to extend all motor vehicle registrations, temporary plates, disability placards, state ID cards and driver’s licenses that are expiring during the State of Emergency. This means that residents will have 30 days after the State of Emergency is terminated to renew these documents. Some of these services are available online.

The Transfer Station remains closed at this time as collection of curbside trash and recyclables is still available. Those collection bins must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. to ensure pickup. Overflow bags and cardboard packaging that does not fit in bins may be placed to the side of the bin. At this time the town is still requiring the use of yellow Falmouth trash bags. For more information on alternative disposal options, please contact Public Works at 781-3919.

ORONO

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy has named Dr. Deborah Hedeen president/provost of the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Dr. Hedeen brings 27 years of higher education experience to the position, including nearly two decades of service in leadership roles, to the St. John Valley. She currently serves as the provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Montana Western since July 2016.

Dr. Hedeen participated in a virtual introduction event that was streamed to the University of Maine System’s YouTube channel on March 24. Her appointment commences July 1.

Dr. Hedeen was chosen as part of a campus and community-engaged national search for university leadership. Chancellor Malloy announced his intention to launch the search as part of his first-day-on-the-job visit to the University of Maine at Fort Kent last summer.

“Our commitment to our rural communities and campuses is student-focused and mission-driven,” said Chancellor Malloy. “Dr. Hedeen understands the importance of strengthening access to education across all regions of Maine and that we have to work together to get the job done for our students. She impressed us all in her visit this winter and it is a pleasure to welcome Deb to UMFK and the University of Maine System leadership team.”

“I am so thrilled and honored to have been selected to serve as the next president of the University of Maine at Fort Kent,” said Dr. Deborah Hedeen. “The faculty, staff, and students are so proud of this university, its history, and the programs and services that make UMFK a premier rural university. I am impressed, inspired, and ready to get to work on campus and across the University of Maine System to continue building on the strength and reputation of UMFK.”

