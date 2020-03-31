I have heard and read that Brit Hume, a Fox News analyst, and others have suggested that the country go back to work, insisting that old people, who are most likely to die if they contract COVID-19, are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country. It’s so interesting that the likes of people such as Hume, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and apparently Donald Trump are willing, once again, to sacrifice the very same people who had to take their place during the Vietnam War.

Hume, Patrick and Trump are the very same people who received deferments from the military draft during the war that so many others of their generation were sent to fight. Too many of those who answered the call then have already sacrificed their lives for their country. How dare Hume, Patrick and Trump suggest that surviving war veterans of any military conflict do so yet again.

Jerry Genesio

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: