Finally, there are a few voices in the wilderness, calling out the nearly hysterical reaction to the COVID-19 virus. Thanks to Edgar Allen Beem for being one of them (“Will the panic be worse than the virus?” 3/18/20)

While it is imperative that we take intelligent precautions in dealing with this new strain, the extreme reaction to it is wreaking havoc throughout the country and world, economically and socially. Small businesses are closed; many will never be able to reopen. Untold numbers of hourly workers are without income. Millions of elderly folks are isolated at home alone.

There are methods besides total isolation that should be put in place. Thomas Friedman, columnist for the New York Times, has some suggestions in the 3/23/20 edition. Beem’s comment that ” … the virus has revealed the paucity of courage and common sense in this country since fear and ignorance won the 2016 election” was right on the money.

May wiser heads rule.