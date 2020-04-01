Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: April 2.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Boxing-inspired fitness classes from Westbrook’s Recon Fitness, 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. Saturday
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
South Portland Sentry
Letters to the Editor
-
Sponsored
Economic relief for businesses in the wake of COVID-19
-
Business
A record 6.6 million seek U.S. jobless aid as layoffs mount
-
Business
Maine unemployment claims hit new record high
-
Life & Culture
Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus