In my classroom I had a sign next to the flag that read, “It’s Up to Us.” It was meant to remind students of civic duty, that liberty and justice for all are goals that require citizen action. Today, civic duty takes on a new responsibility.

It’s difficult to grasp how quickly things are changing. Gov. Mills on March 18, closed all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. She limited all non-essential gatherings of 10 or more. She urged all non-essential public-facing businesses to close. On April 1, Mills issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

It is assuring that Gov. Mills has already proved herself exceptionally able, and her selection of capable department heads, especially Jeanne Lambreau and Nirav Shah at HHS and its CDC, respectively, has already demonstrated that Maine’s leadership are highly capable public servants.

According to data I’ve analyzed from television news charts, one in seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 have gone to the hospital, and one quarter of those have required intensive care. According to Johns Hopkins data, as of this writing, for every 23 people identified with the virus worldwide, one has died. In the United States, the ratio is one person lost for every 82 afflicted. These numbers are snapshots in time when, in the U.S., our hospitals have not yet exceeded capacity. The first cases hit the U.S. in late January, and on March 1 we had 109. As of March 23, we had more than 40,000 cases, with 300,000-plus cases worldwide (NBC).

New Hampshire and Maine each had more than 100 cases, with New Hampshire’s first fatality reported March 23.

We deserve the truth, even when harsh. We must look for specificity in nouns and verbs, and check the source. We can deal with truth.

If, in a year, we look back and say we didn’t do enough, we will have failed. If we look back and suffer criticism from those who say we overreacted, we will have succeeded.

I, like many governors and the depression-era historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, support the national government invoking the National Defense Protection Act. It is wrong that cities and states must compete in a bidding war for personal protective equipment. It is wrong for state leaders to be in the begging posture of asking “Who wants to help and when will you let me know?’ It is wrong for access to healthcare, with proper medical supplies, to be unequal in different states that have the same epidemiological profile. It is wrong that chemical re-agents necessary to catalyze the tests for COVID-19 are in nationwide shortage.

This is when governmental organization can do what we cannot achieve individually: planning, directing, mobilizing, and prioritizing allocation for all of society in a crisis. Government should mandate specific quantities of production of life-saving medical supplies to keep healthcare workers, and our hospitals, working. Only government can prevent price gouging and can be held responsible for a fair and transparent distribution. Private interests can be great allies, but voluntary action cannot be held accountable to be equitable to all, let alone be transparent for public inspection.

The statistics show our situation is serious. Social distancing, or more accurately 1.) physical distancing, 2.) washing and sanitizing, and 3.) staying at home as much as possible is not just responsible behavior. It is a civic duty.

As a nation, as a state, as a community, we will get through this. Historically, the year 2020 will be remembered for the pandemic and its toll on human life, but also for the societal disruption, for all Americans experiencing the hardship, and even pain, of isolation. Mental health will be challenged by this disruption.

The CDC reported 47,000 suicides annually before this crisis. But we are not alone. People care and want to help. And the Maine crisis hotline is there for us at 888-568-1112. We must call our family, our elderly neighbors, our neighbors who are caregivers for their spouses – these people deserve a friendly voice and the reassurance of community that is often so evident during difficult times, especially in Maine. This is an opportunity.

We will once again be able to hug friends and family beyond our household. Our health care system, our economy, and our resolve have long been the envy of the world. They will survive. To ensure that our families and community members, and our caregivers, also survive to enjoy “normalcy” after the months ahead, we must behave responsibly. It is our civic duty.

Chris Babbidge is state representative for District 8, a former teacher and lives in Kennebunk. He can be reached at [email protected]

