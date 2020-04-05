PORTLAND – Joyce K. Asali, 88, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born in Portland on Aug. 8, 1931, the daughter of George and Florence (Hodgkins) Bonnevie.She grew up in the Portland section of Libby Town, attended Cathedral Grammar School and is a 1949 graduate of Portland High School. Joyce met her sweetheart, Albert P. Asali Sr. while they were teenagers. She went on to work at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company while her soon-to-be husband finished college. They married in 1954 and pursued their dream of raising a large family. Everyone knew the big yellow house on Allen Avenue where Diddy created a home filled with love, open arms, and hugs. This was the place where family and friends always gathered. Diddy had the warmest smile and was the best listener. She loved to tell stories as much as she wanted to hear yours. Day or night, there was always coffee and pastry.She enjoyed crocheting, old movies, inspirational quotes (Chicken Soup For the Soul was her favorite) along with the morning paper and the Thought for Today. Diddy was a big fan of The Boston Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots.In her healthier years, Diddy loved to dance. She and Al loved to Jitterbug and show off their disco skills. She was especially fond of doing the Alley Cat and the YMCA with all the grandchildren at every family celebration. She enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her sister, Doodie, as well as their daily calls and their annual birthday ice cream trips. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Albert P. Asali Sr. (who passed away June 6, 2019); her sons, Joseph W. Asali and Andrew L. Asali; as well as her brother, George J. Bonnevie Jr.She is survived by her sister, Barbara Dyer of Portland, brother, Richard Bonnevie of Massachusetts; her daughters, Rose Asali Harris, Kathleen Dall, and Barbie Asali, sons, George Asali and wife Trudy, Albert Asali Jr. and wife Debbie; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital for their wonderful care and support during this very difficult time.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home.To share memories or to offer online condolences to Joyce’s family please visit, www.athutchins.com

