Male:

LIAM MCGIBBON, Senior-Hockey

* Travis Roy Award finalist

* All-State, first-team, goalie

* All-Academic

McGibbon and his Red Riots’ teammates enjoyed the deepest playoff run in program history, a fitting coda for one of the state’s premier goalies, who was named a finalist for the state’s most prestigious award.

McGibbon became the varsity starter as a sophomore and as a junior, he stopped 84 percent of the shots he faced and had a 3.69 goals against average in being named South Portland Winter Athlete of the Year.

This winter, the Red Riots reached the state semifinals and McGibbon was steady throughout, posting a .929 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA.

Highlights included 21 saves in a shutout victory over Portland/Deering, 24 saves in blanking of Yarmouth, 20 saves in a shutout win over defending Class A champion St. Dom’s, 39 saves in a loss to eventual champion Lewiston and 16 saves in a second victory over Portland/Deering.

The Red Riots defeated Thornton Academy in the Class A state quarterfinals, as McGibbon stopped a whopping 32 shots. He then made 33 saves in a season-ending loss to Lewiston in the semifinals.

“I think this was my best season yet,” said McGibbon. “I really found my stride over the summer and it carried over into this season. It was a very fun year, and I’m both proud of myself for achieving my personal goals and of my team for playing their best season ever in front of me. I’m sad that its over, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”

Liam McGibbon, South Portland’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, hopes to continue to play next year and he’s sure to leave huge skates to fill with a Red Riots’ program he helped backstop into one of the best in the state.

Coach Joe Robinson’s comment: “Liam was the backbone of this team. We could not have made it to the semifinal game again without him. He’s such a good teammate. He never got down when he didn’t start a game. He was always rooting for all his teammates. Every start he made, we knew we had a more than a better chance to win.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Liam McGibbon (hockey)

2017-18 Noah Malone (basketball)

2016-17 Ruay Bol (basketball)

2015-16 Jack Fiorini (basketball)

2014-15 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

2013-14 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

2012-13 Tanner Hyland (basketball)

2011-12 Chad MacWhinnie (swimming)

2010-11 Tommy Ellis (hockey)

2009-10 Zach Horton (hockey)

2008-09 Keegan Hyland (basketball)

2007-08 Nick Wright (basketball)

2006-07 Coleman Findlay (basketball)

2005-06 Tim Clark (hockey)

2004-05 Andrew Cousins (basketball)

2003-04 Max Ludwig (track)

2002-03 Ethan Gato (track)

2001-02 Jesse Ludwig (track)

Female:

MAGGIE WHITMORE, Senior-Basketball

* Miss Maine Basketball finalist

* Regional tournament MVP

* SMAA Class AA Player of the Year

* SMAA All-Star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star

* SMAA Senior All-Star

* Captain

Whitmore embraced the challenge of leading the Red Riots to great things and thanks in large part to her stat-stuffing ways, South Portland reached the state final for the first time in over three decades.

Whitmore first turned heads as a freshman, averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as the Red Riots got to the regional final and lost to Gorham. As a sophomore, she was a first-team all-star, but South Portland again lost to the Rams in the playoffs, this time in the semifinals. As a junior, Whitmore again was a first-team all-star, averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals, but in the regional final, the Red Riots were upset by Scarborough.

Whitmore entered her senior season with her college plans set (she’ll play next year at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts) and she would produce a fabulous campaign, averaging 16.9 points (first in the league), 6.8 rebounds (tied for fourth), 3.9 steals (second), 3.4 assists (fourth) and 1.1 blocks (second).

Highlights included 23 points in a season-opening win at Gorham, 14 in a victory over Deering, 24 in a win over Massabesic, 21 in a loss to Greely, 16 in a win over Bonny Eagle, 16 points, five steals and three blocks in a victory at Scarborough, 23 points in a victory over Sanford, 18 in a win over Thornton Academy, 14 points (including the 1,000th of her career) in a loss to Portland, 20 points in a loss to Scarborough, a career-high 36 points in a home victory over Gorham and 16 points apiece in regular season-ending wins over Sanford and Noble.

Whitmore didn’t let up a bit when the playoffs began, as she had 16 points in a quarterfinal round victory over Thornton Academy, 18 in a semifinal round win over Gorham and 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals as South Portland beat Sanford to finally get over the regional final hump.

In a state game loss to repeat champion Oxford Hills, Whitmore had a team-high 16 points, as well as eight rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, earned plenty of acclaim for leading the Red Riots to the final game of the season, but awards and words don’t do her justice. She was one of the finest players in program history and won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Lynne Hasson’s comment: “We looked to Maggie to score and wanted the ball in her hands since she was our best player. The confidence the other kids and coaches had in her was huge. She’s going to find a way, get great shots, she’s fast and creates great scoring opportunities for the other players. She was determined to win big games. That’s what being one of the best players in the state is all about.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (track)

2017-18 Meghan Graff (basketball)

2016-17 Juliana Selser (track)

2015-16 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

2014-15 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

2013-14 Brianne Maloney (basketball)

2012-13 Danica Gleason (basketball)

2011-12 Nyajock Pan (track)

2010-11 Abby Hasson (basketball)

2009-10 Danielle DiBiase (basketball)

2008-09 Brianna Hawkins (basketball)

2007-08 Curry Girr (diving)

2006-07 Kelsey Flaherty (basketball)

2005-06 Christina Aceto (basketball)

2004-05 Whitney Morrow (basketball)

2003-04 Courtney Albin (track)

2002-03 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

2001-02 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

