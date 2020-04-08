A storm that could dump more than a foot of wet snow in northern Maine and unleash heavy rain and gusty winds along the coast is expected Thursday afternoon into Friday.
Central Maine Power is advising customers to prepare for potential outages that could last more than a day. The company has 100 tree crews ready to respond, along with roughly 80 internal and 85 in-state contractor line crews.
“We are working closely with the Maine Emergency Management Agency to coordinate our response,” Doug Herling, president and CEO of CMP, said in a news release. “We understand that most Mainers are working and learning at home, and, given state executive orders, there are limitations on where people can go if they experience an outage.”
Herling advised customers to have charged electronic devices, batteries, lamps and generators, if available. Enrolling in the free CMP Alerts service provides the latest information about power outages by text, email or voice message.
“As always, we will respond as quickly and safely as we can in the event we have outages,” he said.
