A spring storm featuring rain, snow, thunder, lightning and gusty winds knocked out power for tens of thousands across Maine Thursday night and resulted in what Maine State Police described as “hundreds” of motor vehicle accidents.

Central Maine Power reported 81,724 customers without power as of 9:11 p.m. The outages spread across 14 counties, with Kennebec (16,151), Lincoln (9,749), Waldo (9,564) and Androscoggin (8,582) affected most. Cumberland County reported 7,677 outages and York only 272.

“We fully expected this,” said CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett. “We’ve been talking to customers for two days about preparing for this storm.”

Hartnett said 100 CMP crews and another 130 contractor crews will be working Friday to restore power. Under guidelines established to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, crews are working one person per vehicle and maintaining a six-foot physical distance.

Related CMP warns that storm could cause power outages in Maine

“One thing that we’ve asked,” Hartnett said,” is that with people at home, sometimes they will approach the crews and get a little too close. That’s never good. Please respect the safety of all our crews.”

Last month, crews using physical-distancing protocol restored 50,000 outages in a 24-hour period, Hartnett said.

As for the storm, snow totals were expected to range from 2 to 6 inches from northern York County along the coast through Portland and climb to 8 inches near Windham and Gray. Higher amounts were expected farther inland, with more than a foot in the western mountains, according to meteorologist Derek Schroeter of the National Weather Service in Gray.

“We’re not expecting any warm-up or any change back to rain with this,” Schroeter said early Thursday evening, “so what does fall in the next four to six hours should stay there overnight.”

Historically, April snowstorms are not that unusual, although the last time Portland received at least 6 inches this late in the month was 1974, when 6.4 inches fell on April 9.

Schroeter also said he received reports of more than a dozen lightning strikes along with snow thunder.

A harried state police dispatcher said the storm led to hundreds of motor-vehicle accidents, but state police spokesman Steve McCausland said he had not heard of any serious issues. There were reports of overturned vehicles in Poland, Oxford and Sabattus, with the latter being a town plow truck.

By late Thursday afternoon, state police had reduced the speed limit on the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: