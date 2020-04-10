To say it plainly, this could be a really sweet set-up. If you’ve been looking for an income property or an arrangement for multiple family members, this plot will provide additional privacy and space.
On a little dead-end off of Gray Rd./Route 100, are two updated, well-designed homes on one lot. The quiet backyard looks down a slope to a tree-lined field and a fenced-in area between the homes is perfect for pets and children.
The two-bedroom home was built in 1930 and has quality details like hardwood floors and an exposed, white-painted brick chimney. The one-bedroom home in the back has a spacious, open plan kitchen, living and dining area. Find storage in the loft above the garage or in the two-bedroom’s basement.
Lastly, location! Equidistant to Sebago Lake and Portland, errands and amenities in both Cumberland and Gray are just 10 minutes away in a car. You can also walk five minutes the village of West Cumberland for parks, pizza and ice cream. Like it said up top: this could be sweet.
7 Preston Way is listed at $415,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: April 10
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: April 10
-
Forecaster Opinion
Over Easy: Maine in the time of COVID-19
-
Editorials
Our View: We need to hear the president’s plan for reopening the economy
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If you employ house cleaners, keep paying them