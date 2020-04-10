To say it plainly, this could be a really sweet set-up. If you’ve been looking for an income property or an arrangement for multiple family members, this plot will provide additional privacy and space.

On a little dead-end off of Gray Rd./Route 100, are two updated, well-designed homes on one lot. The quiet backyard looks down a slope to a tree-lined field and a fenced-in area between the homes is perfect for pets and children.

Highlights Two homes and one garage are included in this package: a 2 bed/1 bath and 1 bed/1 bath

Between the Lakes Region and Portland, one can also walk to West Cumberland village center or reach Cumberland and Gray in a 10-minute drive

Both are recently updated with modern kitchens and smartly designed bathrooms

The two-bedroom home was built in 1930 and has quality details like hardwood floors and an exposed, white-painted brick chimney. The one-bedroom home in the back has a spacious, open plan kitchen, living and dining area. Find storage in the loft above the garage or in the two-bedroom’s basement.

Lastly, location! Equidistant to Sebago Lake and Portland, errands and amenities in both Cumberland and Gray are just 10 minutes away in a car. You can also walk five minutes the village of West Cumberland for parks, pizza and ice cream. Like it said up top: this could be sweet.

7 Preston Way is listed at $415,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

