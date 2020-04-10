The U.S. has seen almost 10,000 deaths to date from the COVID-19 virus (250,000-plus sick), the virus the president – Donald Trump – called a hoax. A virus that would simply disappear and was perpetrated by the Democratic Party in the first place, per the president. Not to worry!

That hoax that has crippled our economy and at this point cost trillions of dollars to shore up. Not to mention the loss of jobs of our neighbors and friends who are out of work. Millions out of work. A hoax.

When the virus really started to accelerate, the president had no difficulty stating that he accepted no responsibility for the contagion. None. This stated on national television: not responsible.

Fast forward: Our Navy secretary just fired a captain, who had 30 years of service, on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt for notifying too many people about the epidemic of COVID-19 on his ship. He did not follow the chain of command. He used poor judgement. He was gone.

What will it take for the American people to see the metastasizing dysfunction so much a part of this president’s persona? When will he be fired for poor judgement?

Have we all –Democrat or Republican – lost our moral compass? Are we all closet politicians now? When is wrong simply wrong?

Sydney M. Duck

Brunswick

