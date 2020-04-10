WESTBROOK — The city is furloughing 21 employees and has put a hiring freeze in place to offset a drop in revenue because the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said Friday.

The number of documented cases of COVID-19 in the city is now 15, Mayor Mike Foley said,, and one resident has died of the illness.

The furloughs and the hiring freeze will end June 30.

“Confronted with sharp declines in certain revenue sources, specifically auto excise taxes, ambulance fees and recreation programs, the city has to take immediate action to reduce expenses for the remainder of the current fiscal year,” Foley said in a press released, published Friday.

A loss of auto excise taxes and other revenue streams in the fourth quarter could create a $900,000 shortfall if not taken care of now, City Administrator Jerre Bryant said.

“At the end of the fourth quarter that discretionary spending we have available to us is pretty small, and many (other) options don’t exist at this point,” Bryant said.

Most of the furloughed employees work at the Westbrook Community Center and the Walker Memorial Library, both of which are closed to the public through May 15.

“However, there will be furloughed employees from nearly every department of the city,” Foley said. ” These two actions represent 9.3% of the city’s permanent workforce and yield a savings of $325,000 in budgeted expenses through June 30.”

Furloughed employees will be eligible for unemployment and other pandemic related relief programs while they are out of work.

A hiring freeze is now in place for all city departments, including at the Police Department, which has six vacancies.

In the meantime, Foley announced that applications for the artist relief fund, provided by the Warren Memorial Foundation, are available on the city site. While applications are available, funds will not be available until the fund sees final approval at the next City Council meeting, which has yet to be set.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: