Why does Susan Collins keep making excuses for Trump? “I think in the beginning there were times when he was speaking about what he hoped would happen rather than relying on the data and information of his experts.” She excused Trump’s ineptitude when people desperately needed correct, up-to-date scientific information. Lives are at stake!

Collins also said, “…the president did a lot that was right in the beginning.” Like what? Insuring testing was more widely available? No. Ramping up the production of PPEs and medical equipment? No. Giving people accurate information? No.

What did Trump do as the corona virus spiraled out of control? He held eight political rallies and played golf six times.

Collins’ excuses for Trump are not new. When she voted against Trump’s impeachment conviction, she said he “…has learned from this case” and “will be much more cautious in the future.” He is not more cautious; his reckless behavior continues. Why does she keep giving him a pass?

She needs to serve, not President Trump, but the people of Maine.

Marcia Howell

Portland

