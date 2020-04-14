The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking medical professionals in Maine to help identify anyone who is hoarding and charging exorbitant prices for scarce essential medical supplies needed to treat COVID-19 patients and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“That kind of conduct is not only morally repugnant but, if left unchecked, will inhibit hospitals, physicians, other health care professionals, and government agencies from fully implementing measures designed to save lives and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Halsey B. Frank, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine.

On March 25, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated certain health and medical supplies critical in the fight against COVID-19 as scarce, including respirators, ventilators and surgical gloves, gowns, masks and face shields.

Frank is asking medical professionals to report individuals or companies that have acquired more of these medical supplies than they could reasonably use, or for the purpose of reselling them at exorbitant prices, to Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Perry, who is handling COVID-19 cases.

“These supplies should be in the hands of the brave healthcare workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect others,” said Frank, who sent letters to the Maine Medical Association and Maine Hospital Association on Tuesday.

If you think you are a victim of a COVID-19 scam or fraud, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at [email protected] Mainers who want to reach Perry, the U.S. Attorney’s Office coronavirus fraud coordinator, can email him at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: