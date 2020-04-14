Housebound Mainers may not know it, but there are plenty of signs of hope out there.

While many have been held prisoner in their own homes under threat of $1,000 fines and six months of imprisonment by Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order banning all “non-essential” work and travel, there have been many encouraging signs – written on businesses’ roadside reader boards or drawn on cardboard in front of private residences – that we’re going to make it through this anxious time.

For those of you banned from getting out and about, I want to share some of the signs of the times I’ve seen during my government-approved delivery truck rounds. These signs will disappear when life gets back to normal. But, right now, they relate a snapshot of how we’re dealing with the pandemic present.

Many roadside signs are practical and customer-focused. With local business owners hanging on by the skin of their teeth in a government-imposed shutdown and desperately hoping for the Congress-approved stimulus to come through, their roadside reader boards remind people to remember them during this unprecedented period:

Portland restaurant: “Curbside pickup, delivery available.”

New Gloucester variety store: “We’re here for you.”

Raymond business: “Meat market open, taking phone orders. Thank you.”

Raymond boat dealer: “Boating is an approved activity.”

Portland bank: “Longer drive-thru hours.”

Falmouth bank: “Lobby closed. Use drive-thru.”

Portland restaurant: “Thank you for your business.”

Portland discount store: “Clearance.”

Westbrook restaurant: “Still open for takeout + phone orders.”

Windham real estate business: “We can still work to get you into a home.”

Other commercial establishments use their roadside signs to announce their temporary closure:

Gorham golf course: “Closed. No play.”

Raymond Public Safety Building: “All municipal buildings closed to the public.”

Windham school: “Schools closed. Stay healthy!”

Windham child care: “Going on a bear hunt.”

Raymond nail salon: “Support your stylist in one simple way: Wait for us.”

Some businesses deemed “essential” by the government – such as supermarkets – are enjoying brisk business (thanks to hoarding, no doubt), while struggling to replace frightened employees who quit. As a result of these two forces, many have hung “Help Wanted” signs.

Other businesses, just as importantly, use their roadside reader boards to encourage or amuse passersby:

Windham yarn shop: “Thank you essential workers.”

Windham gas station: “Thank you frontline and healthcare workers.”

Windham RV dealer: “Doctors: Thank you. Nurses: Thank you.”

Windham restaurant: “Together, we will beat this.”

Standish nail salon: “Thank you medical personnel.”

Gorham beer distributor: “We are in this together. Stay Strong!”

Churches, too, are using their roadside signs to communicate with the public:

Gorham: “Church services suspended until we can hug.”

Windham: “Masses live-streamed.”

Windham: “Live compassion and love.”

Westbrook: “Join us @10 a.m. Sundays for our Facebook Live service.”

Residents are getting in the act, as well. Here are a few of the signs they’ve created, some artistic and colorful, to cheer passing motorists:

Windham: “God Bless America.”

Windham: “Be kind.”

Gorham: “Have hope” followed by a heart symbol.

Gray: “We’re going to get through this.”

Casco: “In it together.”

Gray: “You’re doing great!”

And my favorite sign – a particularly striking one in both design and messaging – can be found at the intersection of Cavendish Way and Winn Road in Falmouth: “Everything will be okay.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: