Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Tues.  4/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Tues.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/22  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  4/23  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  4/23  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Tues.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  4/22  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  4/22  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  4/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board

cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
