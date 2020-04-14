Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Tues. 4/21 7 p.m. Planning Board

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Tues. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 4/22 5 p.m. Finance Committee

Thur. 4/23 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 4/23 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Tues. 4/21 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 4/22 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 4/22 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 4/22 7 p.m. Planning Board

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: