Plummeting fuel prices and an abrupt decline in corporate travel due to the coronavirus pandemic hit home Wednesday afternoon as Wex Inc. announced significant cutbacks in its workforce.
The Portland-based payment-processing technology firm said it is laying off 2 percent of its U.S. employees and temporarily furloughing another 3 percent. As a result, 45 workers in Maine have lost their jobs permanently and another 90 have been placed on furlough.
“Like many organizations, we have been closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 around the world, and how our partners have modified their businesses in response,” said Melanie Tinto, the company’s chief human resources officer, in a prepared statement. “As a result, we have had to make some difficult decisions on how we adapt certain areas of our company for the near term.”
The move comes two months after Wex reported revenue of $1.72 billion in 2019, higher than any previous year. The company has roughly 1,500 employees in Greater Portland and about 4,700 worldwide.
Tinto said laid-off workers will receive severance, job assistance and an additional six-month allowance to cover health care through COBRA. Furloughed workers will be eligible for unemployment benefits, and those enrolled in company benefit plans will continue to receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance during the time they are furloughed.
This story will be updated.
