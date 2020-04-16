It is heartwarming to see how our community has come together to help each other during this terribly sad pandemic. The physical location of the Falmouth Food Pantry temporarily closed on March 15, and since then food has been purchased at retail prices because it is no longer possible to pick up and sort foods that used to be received as donations. We are running over budget with these extra costs.

Distribution of food to many clients has continued, however. Thanks to the help of more than 50 volunteers, over the past three weeks more than 165 families with over 470 family members have received no-contact deliveries of food on their doorsteps. In addition, the food pantry has been supplying some of the food that is included in the Falmouth schools’ free lunch program.

This would not have been possible without the generous outpouring of support through publicity on the part of the town and the churches, through a GoFundMe page set up by Falmouth High School teacher Jen Bush, through the informative email message sent by former town councilor Bonny Rodden to explain various methods for making donations to the food pantry and, most importantly, through the kindness of many compassionate people who have been able to make contributions.

So many people will benefit from what so many of you have been able to give. Thank you and stay well.

Falmouth Food Pantry

Volunteer managers

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: