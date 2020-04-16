Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: April 16.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Women’s sports likely to bear brunt of coronavirus fallout
-
Local & State
Passenger killed in Hancock County crash
-
Maine Street
Watch: 'On this date in Maine history' April 16, narrated by Lois Lowry
-
Sports
Rams center is first NFL player to reveal positive test for COVID-19
-
Local & State
Maine sees 3 more coronavirus deaths, 26 new confirmed cases