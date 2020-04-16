Midcoast Community Alliance has received a $10,000 grant from the Building Stronger Nonprofits Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to expand its youth leadership program, increasing protective factors around local youth by developing long-term supports, opportunities, and relationships, according to a news release.

“This grant will empower local youth through leadership skills, mental health training, academic support, and the opportunity to earn weekly stipends,” said Jamie Dorr, executive director and founder of Midcoast Community Alliance, in the release. “As we seek to reduce rates of youth anxiety, depression and suicide, this grant will help us engage youth through new opportunities and relationships with caring adults, trusted peers and supportive community organizations.”

Midcoast Community Alliance was founded in 2016 with a mission to empower the Midcoast community to be healthy, engaged, and resilient by promoting mental health awareness and understanding, advocating for those in need, and by expanding access to support for youth, ages 5-24, living in Sagadahoc County, Brunswick and Harpswell.

Headquartered at the Bath Youth Meetinghouse & Skatepark, Midcoast Community Alliance supports youth and families with free afterschool programming and provides outreach support to youth facing homelessness in RSU1, MSAD75 and Brunswick through Merrymeeting Homeless Youth Project. During this time of social distancing, MCA continues to engage and support youth through access to technology, virtual gatherings, and take-home meals and groceries.

Visit www.mcamaine.org for more information.

