My favorite law this year is Anne Carney’s LD 2033: “An Act To Ensure Proper Closure of Oil Terminal Facilities.” This forward-looking bill understands we are transitioning away from petroleum toward a clean energy future. It does not seek to shut down petroleum-oriented businesses; it simply accepts that change is inevitable and that out-of-state investors are often more interested in the health of their balance sheet than in the health of our local economy. LD 2033 requires of the petroleum industry what we routinely ask of our children: “When you’re done playing here, please clean up your mess.”

Anne Carney has taken significant action to ensure that future reinvention of our waterfront won’t be hindered by abandoned infrastructure and contaminated soil, and that the cost of remediation will be paid by the companies that made the mess, not us taxpayers. That’s why I’m supporting Anne Carney for Maine State Senate.

Peter Stanton

South Portland

