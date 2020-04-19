DOVER, N.H. – Elizabeth “Ann” Ryan English, 85, died on April 15, 2020 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living Facility in Dover, N.H. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., Feb. 23, 1935, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Bowmaster Ryan and John Ryan Sr.She is survived by her daughter, Constance English Eddy, her son-in-law, Brian T. Eddy, both of Epping, N.H.; and by her husband, Wesley J. English of Marco Island, Fla. She was predeceased by her brother, John Ryan Jr. Known as Ann, she was a cheerleader and the treasurer of her high school class at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa. She went on to West Chester State Teacher’s College in West Chester, Pa. She taught elementary school in Marple-Newtown, Pa. and then in Cape Elizabeth.At her fifth year high school reunion, she reconnected with the class President, Wes English, and they married in 1961. In 1966, they had their only child, Connie. Ann considered being a mother and raising Connie her most meaningful accomplishment. She was a wise woman and loved to provide daily life lessons to her daughter as she grew up. She also had many sayings and quips that would provide a chuckle. Although she lived in the northeast most of her life, Marco Island, Fla. stole her heart and she would make many trips to their condo to escape the cold winters until she and Wes eventually retired there. She often scoured the beach for shells, filling grocery bags, then arranged those shells into beautiful mirror frames. She enjoyed many “happy hours” with her family, watching the sun set from their balcony on the beach. She was a very good tennis player, loved watching football, boated the coast of Maine many summers, dabbled in crafts and danced a mean Mummer’s Strut . Music was a passionate hobby to Wes so she learned to play the wash board, joining him in the fun of playing in traditional jazz bands. Music would fill their leisure time. They played in various bands and even bought an antique firetruck to use in parades, band members playing on the back. They were also happy to be just audience members enjoying music with friends on jazz cruises and at festivals. When you think of Ann you see pink! It was her signature color. She never left the house without her bright pink lipstick on, which lit up her already beautiful smile, and most of her wardrobe consisted of pink.Thank you to the extraordinary staff of Bellamy Fields who assisted Ann and her family, in living her best life for the last two-plus years. Their professionalism, patience, compassion and kindness helped her live a dignified life with dementia. Her family will be forever grateful for their excellent care and support. There will be no services.

