Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: April 30.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Idexx reports strong earnings for 1st quarter
-
Politics
Biden reaches deal to let Sanders keep hundreds of delegates
-
Nation & World
Judge refuses to block Mich. governor’s stay-home order, says constitutional rights not absolute
-
Maine Street
Watch: 'On this date in Maine history' April 30, narrated by Chandler Corriveau
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.