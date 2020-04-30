Portland-based singer-songwriter Sara Hallie Richardson has been performing for the past few years with fellow Portland act the Amarantos Quartet (Lauren Hastings Genova and Meg McIntrye on violin, Anna Maria Amoroso Noyes on viola and Hannah Schroeder on cello), and last week they released their third song.
The haunting and emotionally hard-hitting “Deliverance” first appeared on Richardson’s 2015 album “Phoenix.” The new version dances with the quartet’s vibrant strings and Richardson’s soaring vocals while still taking the listener to a dark and moody place that also bursts with hope and is entirely satiating to listen to.
Here’s “Deliverance”:
