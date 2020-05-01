I find it appalling that The Forecaster would publish John Balentine’s latest column, full of misinformation about the critical medical situation now facing us – COVID-19. He calls our current shutdown of non-essential businesses and travel “government-imposed madness” and also demands that it end on May 1. Every reputable scientist and doctor in the country, including our admirable Maine CDC director, Dr. Shah, have told us that we must have widespread testing and case tracking available before we can safely reopen.

Balentine falsely claims that “we’ve developed testing, promising treatments and personal protective equipment.” Again, national and state experts say this is NOT true. We do not have adequate testing and we do not have promising treatments. Nor do we have adequate personal protective equipment. Just ask health care and town responders on the front lines.

Balentine notes that “we should expect a surge in infections and deaths” if we follow his guidance. This is exactly what our governor is trying to prevent and why we need adequate testing and case tracking in the place first. Perhaps if one or more of those deaths happen in his own family or circle of friends, this outcome wouldn’t seem as acceptable.

I understand that we are all weary of this epidemic, the isolation and the survival of our local businesses. This is no fun. But spouting and printing nonsense about this serious health challenge is dangerous and contrary to community well-being. We are all in this together, whether willingly or not. I would urge Balentine to take a longer, more compassionate and science-based view of the road ahead.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick

