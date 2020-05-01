Voting has never been more important or more of a gift than it is now.

Almost 30 of my 50 years of voting have been in Harpswell. I remember my first trip to the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse to vote, where the sense of community was so obvious and welcoming. In recent elections I’ve been spending time as a poll worker on Orr’s Island. I’ve been amazed by how much this is a community event, even a social occasion, for many.

I’ve never understood why so many people don’t vote. It’s so easy and feels so good.

Since the 2016 election I’ve been politically active in ways that aren’t as easy and often aren’t comfortable: knocking on doors, traveling to Augusta and attending caucuses. None of this is as important, however, as that trip to the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse on Election Day or a trip to the town clerk when I need to vote absentee.

Clearly voting, and political activism, will be different this year. I’m grateful that absentee voting is so available in Maine and it may be the best option for many in July. I’ve recently requested my absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s website, which was simple to do. While voting this year may not be the social experience that voting in Harpswell can be, it will still be a gift and still so very important.

Linda Kreamer

Orr’s Island

