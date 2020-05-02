My family have been hunters and gun owners for many generations. In this pandemic Gov. Mills has changed her position and stated that gun stores are essential businesses in Maine.

I don’t agree. Every hunter I know already had a number of firearms that they typically use during the various hunting seasons. Whatever caliber they prefer, they already possess those guns. There may be a small need for ammunition, but that could be procured online and with curbside pickup from their local store.

Any other need for a firearm during this pandemic seems only to point to fear. Mainers have proven to be generous and helpful during this period – donating to food banks, school food deliveries to young people who are at home, making masks, for instance. From my perspective, there is very little real threat that would cause Mainers to be so afraid during this period that they would need more firearms. If there were truly an emergency, we have only to call 911 and get help from our law enforcement agencies.

Stating that gun stores are essential only fuels this erroneous sense that there is something out here to fear that is greater than the virus itself. I believe Mainers look after one another, and unfounded fears that assume violence will ensue are no reason to further arm ourselves during this pandemic. We own enough guns – having more is not essential.

Beth Edmonds

Freeport

