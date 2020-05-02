My family have been hunters and gun owners for many generations. In this pandemic Gov. Mills has changed her position and stated that gun stores are essential businesses in Maine.
I don’t agree. Every hunter I know already had a number of firearms that they typically use during the various hunting seasons. Whatever caliber they prefer, they already possess those guns. There may be a small need for ammunition, but that could be procured online and with curbside pickup from their local store.
Any other need for a firearm during this pandemic seems only to point to fear. Mainers have proven to be generous and helpful during this period – donating to food banks, school food deliveries to young people who are at home, making masks, for instance. From my perspective, there is very little real threat that would cause Mainers to be so afraid during this period that they would need more firearms. If there were truly an emergency, we have only to call 911 and get help from our law enforcement agencies.
Stating that gun stores are essential only fuels this erroneous sense that there is something out here to fear that is greater than the virus itself. I believe Mainers look after one another, and unfounded fears that assume violence will ensue are no reason to further arm ourselves during this pandemic. We own enough guns – having more is not essential.
Beth Edmonds
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Farmers markets move outdoors to bigger spaces, with new rules
-
Opinion
Commentary: Essential workers keep Maine running during the pandemic. Government should keep us safe
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Hunters already have guns – who else needs them in pandemic?
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 2, narrated by Penny Overton
-
Opinion
Commentary: Maine can’t afford to have the Postal Service fail
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.