Maine game wardens expect to resume their search Tuesday morning for a Hollis man who is presumed to have drowned after the canoe he was in flipped over on Estes Lake in Sanford.

Kenneth Ham, 56, was in the bow of the boat when he turned around to adjust his 8-year-old son’s life jacket, a movement that caused the canoe to flip over around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Ham, his son, and Ham’s friend were thrown into the lake, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a news release Monday night.

The three fishermen were about 150 yards from shore when the accident occurred. A witness on the shore called 911. Rescue personnel were able to save Ham’s friend and the boy, who were both clinging to the canoe. The boy was wearing the life jacket.

The boy and the other fisherman were in the water for about 35 minutes. Rescuers were unable to locate Ham before dark and suspended their search.

The Maine Warden Service’s dive team is scheduled to begin searching the lake for Ham around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: