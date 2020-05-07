People inside businesses wear masks or I do not return to that business. It’s pretty simple, really. You either care enough about others to put on a mask when you’re around others, or you tell yourself some lies and go about your business, infecting the people around you.

I’m not saying it’s easy; doing the right thing is usually the hardest thing to do. But I’m not claiming that it’s OK for people to die because “my business is at risk” or “I can’t play with my toys.” Masks can be found and purchased or made; not wearing a mask is a clear statement that you don’t care about anyone but yourself.

Before, that sort of attitude wasn’t obvious, but now, because of masks, it is. I wear a mask and gloves because I care about others and I’m not lying to myself about how bad this virus is. We will get through this together, or you will die alone. I’m not planning on dying for you.

Arian Eigen Heald

Portland

