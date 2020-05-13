Sam Zager, M.D., is the best candidate to represent House District 41 (part of Portland). Sam has used his education and experience as a naval-officer-turned-family-doctor to better his community for years.
Sam is a volunteer at the Deering High School school-based health center. As a public health advocate, he has worked collaboratively to reconstitute the state’s public health nursing infrastructure and to safeguard reproductive rights.
I am ever so grateful for Sam’s strong voice for protecting Maine’s children by increasing vaccination rates, speaking out publicly for the “No on 1” campaign.
In the Legislature Sam will be a vital resource as we continue to try to address our substance use disorder and COVID-19 epidemics.
I know firsthand how important it is to have health care providers helping to create and promote good policy in the state Legislature. Sam Zager will serve with wisdom, integrity and heart. Vote for him in the July 14 Democratic primary.
Linda Sanborn, M.D.
Democratic state senator
Gorham
