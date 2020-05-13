The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar, which has been held in Portland since 1925, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will return in 2021, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced in a press release.

The annual street festival brings out generations of people to Federal Street to celebrate the city’s Italian heritage and faith, with food, games and music.

Held each August, it marks the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Feast of Saint Rocco. According to the diocese, last year’s festival set a record for profits, which benefit the St. Peter building fund.

