PORTLAND – Ann Norton of Portland and formally of Tarpon Springs, Fla., passed away at Maine Medical Center on May 12, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born Oct. 14, 1929 in Portland, the youngest of nine children to Thomas J. and Margaret McEachern Crozier. She was educated at St. Joseph’s Academy and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.She married Douglas Cummings Norton on Aug. 29, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland and stayed home to raise her family of six children after working a number of years as an RN at Mercy Hospital.She was an avid golfer and a charter member at Val Halla in Cumberland. When she and her husband relocated to Florida in the mid 1980s, they joined Cypress Run Golf Club and Innisbrook Golf Resort, both in Tarpon Springs, Fla. She enjoyed golfing several days a week until she was 88 years old. Her claim to fame was getting a hole in one on the 8th hole at Cypress Run in 1992. One of her close friends in Florida recently commented that “she mourned the loss of any golf ball!” Mom was a long time member of the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association and an avid bowler in one of the local candlepin leagues.She enjoyed many years with her family at their Mt. Abram ski chalet where she took up skiing in the late 1960s. She was a skilled and competitive bridge and card player and always brought her candy to share with friends in Maine and Florida.Her absolute favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She loved her summers on Crystal Lake in Gray and always had a Sunday meal ready for any and all that came. She was famous for the grace she would say before every meal that consisted of some Gaelic incantation. We never knew if it meant anything but it had meaning to her.She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoying the lake life. She loved playing scrabble, cribbage and other games and never let you win unless you earned it on your own. She could be known to disregard the rules on occasion too. She instilled a strong work ethic in her children and was very disciplined and hardworking, taking great pride in a clean house and a well maintained yard. At camp, there was nary time for a pine needle to fall to the ground before she had raked it up.She loved solving any crossword puzzle she could get her hands on and was an avid reader. She loved poetry and would often recite, from memory, many different poems from her childhood. Mom made beautiful crewel pillows and crocheted blankets for her family and for the Ronald McDonald House and she knit countless scarves, hats and ponchos over the years.She was a true Mainah through and through. When you asked her a question her famous response was “Oh Sure” paying special attention to make sure she left the “R” off the word Sure. When it came time for desserts or anything sweet such as pie, cake or her favorite peanut butter fudge, mom always had room for one piece and when it came time for seconds there was always room for “just a smidge”. A devoted Catholic her entire life, Ann was a communicant of St. Gregory’s Church in Gray and past communicant of St. Ignatius of Antioch in Tarpon Springs, Fla. and the former St. Joseph’s and St. Patrick’s Churches in Portland. She was a previous member of the Mercy Hospital Sodality and was a past volunteer at Maine Medical Center where she served as president of the Women’s Board. She also volunteered at Pinellas Hospital in Florida. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Doug, in 1993; by her parents; five brothers and two sisters.She is survived by four daughters, Susan Norton Gould of Freeport, Julie Fellows and her husband Brian of Cumberland, Mimi Barber and her husband Stephen of Marco Island, Fla. and Jane Norton of Scarborough, her two sons, Doug Norton and his wife, DeeDee of Scarborough and Sean Norton and his wife, Elle of Vero Beach, Fla.; her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Lauren Thompson and her husband Arthur and their children, Evelyn and Amelia; Michael Gould and his daughter Audrey; Ryan Norton and his wife Kerin; Kara Erdman and her husband Eric and their daughter, Hannah Mae; Joseph Gould and his daughter Brayah; Sean Gould and his wife Aria and their son Jaxon; John “Jack” Fellows and his wife Rebecca; Catherine Fellows; Caity Carlucci and her husband Nick and daughter Ella; and Gus and Sam Barber; her sister, Mary DeCosta of Southbury, Conn.; and many, many nieces and nephews.A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland with a private burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. We would like to thank all the kind and compassionate nurses, doctors and caregivers at both The Cedars and Maine Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of our Mom during this extremely difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toCheverus High School267 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103or toThe South Portland Food Cupboard130 Thadeus StreetSouth Portland, ME 04106

