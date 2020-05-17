May 17, 1605: The English ship Archangel, under the command of George Weymouth, lands around noon on the north side of Monhegan island, which he names for St. George.
The ship’s voyage was organized by the Earl of Southampton, who wanted to establish a colony for discontented English Catholics. The ship left England on March 31 and arrived May 14 at Nantucket Island. Then, although Weymouth tried to go south to the intended destination, strong wind blew the Archangel northeast, to what is now Maine.
After reaching Monhegan, the crew explores the nearby coast and stocks up on salmon, cod, haddock, lobsters and shellfish, extracting 14 pearls from one specimen. Crewmen plant peas and barley, which produce plants 8 inches tall in 16 days. Weymouth explores much of Penobscot Bay and the rivers that lead to it.
Trade relations with local Wabanaki Indians begin well, but an unidentified difference of opinion prompts Weymouth to seize five of them as captives. When the ship departs in June, he takes them back to England.
In England, Weymouth gives three of the Indians to Sir Ferdinando Gorges, governor of Plymouth Fort and future founder of the English colony in Maine, who teaches them English.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters
-
Local & State
U.S.-Canada virus rules limit illegal immigration on northern border
-
Nation & World
California city declares itself a ‘sanctuary’ from stay-home order
-
Sports
MLB issues detailed safety protocols to teams
-
Nation & World
Anti-Semitic incidents reached record high in America last year, report says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.