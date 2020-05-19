Researchers who track the prevalence of ticks and tick-borne diseases in Maine are getting more submissions of the pests this year.

With May being Lyme Disease Awareness Month, the public is advised to carefully check themselves for ticks when coming in from outdoors. Courtesy of Maine Cooperative extension Tick Lab

The University of Maine Tick Lab has received 780 submissions of ticks so far in 2020, the Bangor Daily News reports. It took until June 10 to reach that number last year.

Ticks can carry diseases such as Lyme disease, which has been increasing in caseload in Maine over the past two decades.

The increase in submission of ticks could have to do with more residents spending time outdoors this year than typical, officials with the lab said.

Ticks can be prevented by wearing repellent and covering exposed skin while outdoors. They appear all over the state and are active at the moment.

