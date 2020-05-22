DAMARISCOTTA — The Kefauver Studio and Gallery in Damariscotta will open for the 2020 season on Monday, June 1.

The gallery will be exhibiting only work by Will Kefauver at this initial opening. Kefauver has been busy over the winter and in these first months of spring, creating new pieces in oil. In addition to the gallery, art will be displayed in a tent on the front lawn to show additional work and provide visitors with an outdoor option to view the work.

The gallery will have new procedures in place for visitors to comply with state guidelines and ensure a comfortable environment. These include requirements that visitors wear a mask while on the property, and maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other visitors. Disposable masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available to visitors, if needed. The gallery and the restroom will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

“I’m pleased to be able to open the gallery this spring, even if in a careful way,” Kefauver said in a news release. “For instance, we won’t have opening receptions this year in an effort to limit the sizes of gatherings in the gallery.

“That said, our talented guest artists have not stopped creating during this difficult period. in fact, many have taken the opportunity to spend even more time developing their beautiful work. We plan to offer several of our themed shows this season inviting these guest artists to show off their new creations.”

The Kefauver Studio and Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call (207) 226-0974, [email protected] or kefauverstudio.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: