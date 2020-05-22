We are being told during these times of social distancing that the reduction in traffic on our highways and streets has led to reduced measurements of pollutants in our air. On days when the sun is out and people are out walking they can see how much clearer the sky seems as they breathe more easily and deeply of the cleaner air.

Wouldn’t it be a golden opportunity for the Department of Environmental Protection to measure the actual emissions from the Global and other tanks that have been troubling those of us who live near them? Then we and the Global company would know just what they are contributing to the pollutants that have caused so much distress in our neighborhood and beyond.

The installation of a 24/7 infrared fence line monitoring system around the Global property with results available to the public in real time is imperative to the health of our community. Even today, with the overall pollution reduction, those of us who live near these tank farms are experiencing noxious odors and difficulties with breathing. I can assure you that nothing spoils the pleasantries of the first warm days of spring more than the overwhelming smell of asphalt and oil. Up to now it has been difficult to discern where the problem is coming from. So let’s measure the tanks while we know there is a pollution reduction from reduced traffic and see where the chips fall. Thank you.

Nicholas Goldman

South Portland

