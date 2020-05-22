I write to question why your newspaper continues to afford a weekly forum to Mr. Beem to spew his hatred of our president and, in general, members of the Republican Party.

In his polemic published on May 7, Beem stared two things that are utterly untrue. First, he stated, “I have never referred to Donald Trump as the president of the United States because I do not believe that he was legitimately elected and because he is in no way fit to serve in that high office.”

Apparently Beem is a “never Trumper” and a “resister,” but when he says that the election in 2016 was illegitimate, he flies in the face of the Mueller report and, more recently, the findings of the inspector general that the entire Russian collusion conspiracy was concocted by partisan politicians to bring down a duly elected president.

Then, even worse, Beem goes on to state the “Utterly Selfish consist primarily of 2nd Amendment activists, evangelicals, conspiracy theorists, climate change deniers, survivalists and tax-cappers …” In other words, “the deplorables.”

Surely there must be someone out there in our community who can address the serious issues of the day without resorting week after week to hate-filled, ipse dixit rhetoric.

Robert Knupp

Cumberland Foreside

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: