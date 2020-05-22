I’m joining my brother-in-thought, John Balentine, in requesting that Mommie Dearest, Gov. Mills, set us free. Like John, I grieve over the spousal abuse, child abuse, loss of dignity and pride, laziness, despair and general ruination that I see. And that’s just on my own block.

Maine is the oldest state in the nation. It should not suffer so. Having young, fit adults return to work would ease the suffering of our oldsters. Those workers may bring home a little bit of the virus, but I agree with John that it is more merciful to put the unfit out of our present misery, especially if they probably are going to die soon anyway. To paraphrase Patrick Henry, “Give them liberty, then death.” Most kids will get over losing granny and grampy without any lasting trauma. With mom and dad back at work, they’ll get all the wisdom they need from Facebook and the new smartphones the family will be able to afford. But what about the affection gone from their lives? New dog. Problem solved.

Remember, we’re all in this together. Well, maybe some of us not for long. But, hey, not everybody can have everything. We should take special care of the most vulnerable among us – fetuses, corporations, investment bankers. The rest can look out for themselves. This is America, after all, and “I’m an American. Hooray for me, #^%* you!”

Ken Weston

Bath

