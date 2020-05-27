An Eliot man drowned last weekend while kayaking off the coast of York, police said on Wednesday.

Thomas Ingle, 67, was kayaking Saturday afternoon off Raynes Neck Road when his kayak overturned in rough seas, York police said. Ingle was unable to make it to shore.

York police, the York Fire Department and its Water Rescue Team, and York Ambulance were dispatched to an area off Raynes Neck Road around 4:09 p.m. When emergency responders arrived they found Ingle had been pulled from the ocean and CPR had been administered.

Ingle died at the scene, police said.

